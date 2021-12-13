UrduPoint.com

Hungary Confirms First Omicron Coronavirus Cases

Hungary has confirmed its first two cases of infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant, the chief national medical officer said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) Hungary has confirmed its first two cases of infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant, the chief national medical officer said Monday.

Cecilia Muller told the state television channel M1 that the discovery made immunization with booster vaccine doses even more urgent.

The Delta strain is still the dominant one in the European country, Muller added.

Hungarian media reported that the infected were a couple who had not left the country, pointing to the possibility of community transmission.

