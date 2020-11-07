UrduPoint.com
Hungary Confirms Record 5,318 COVID-19 Cases, Over 100 Deaths Over Past Day - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Hungary on Saturday registered 5,318 new COVID-19 cases, which is the record high daily increase and brings the country's total tally to nearly 105,000, according to a government portal tracking the number of infections.

Since the outbreak, the death toll from the disease has surpasses 2,300 with 107 fatalities being recorded over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, almost 25,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Amid a surge in domestic cases, in late October, the government extended until December 1 a ban on entry to the country for foreigners. In addition, earlier this week, the authorities have decided to introduce a curfew, as well as close bars and other entertainment facilities.

