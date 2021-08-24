BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Hungary has always supported Ukraine's sovereignty but considers Kiev's violations of the rights of minorities unacceptable, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"As for the situation in Ukraine, our stand is clear-cut: we have always supported Ukraine's sovereignty, but we also think that national minorities' rights should not be violated.

Unfortunately, we see that Ukraine violates different agreements," Szijjarto said at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.