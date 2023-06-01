Hungary Considers Training of Ukrainian Military Under NATO Flag Unacceptable - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Hungary considers training of Ukrainian military under the flag of NATO unacceptable, because the alliance must avoid a direct clash with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"A conflict between NATO and Russia must be avoided, which is why Hungary does not support military training of Ukrainian soldiers under the NATO flag. Training military health professionals when it comes to saving lives is all right. The fact that some countries conduct military training (of Ukrainian military) on a bilateral basis is what we consider a matter of bilateral relations. But we consider it unacceptable to conduct military training under the NATO flag," Szijjarto said in his address on social media.