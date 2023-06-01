UrduPoint.com

Hungary Considers Training Of Ukrainian Military Under NATO Flag Unacceptable - Szijjarto

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Hungary Considers Training of Ukrainian Military Under NATO Flag Unacceptable - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Hungary considers training of Ukrainian military under the flag of NATO unacceptable, because the alliance must avoid a direct clash with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"A conflict between NATO and Russia must be avoided, which is why Hungary does not support military training of Ukrainian soldiers under the NATO flag. Training military health professionals when it comes to saving lives is all right. The fact that some countries conduct military training (of Ukrainian military) on a bilateral basis is what we consider a matter of bilateral relations. But we consider it unacceptable to conduct military training under the NATO flag," Szijjarto said in his address on social media.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Social Media Alliance Hungary All

Recent Stories

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

7 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

34 minutes ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

43 minutes ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

56 minutes ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.