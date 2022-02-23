UrduPoint.com

Hungary Counts On Diplomatic Solution To Crisis In Eastern Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Hungary hopes that the crisis in eastern Ukraine will be resolved through diplomacy despite supporting a new EU package of sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"We, Hungarians, living here in this region, are not ready to give up our last hope that a solution can be achieved by diplomatic means, so we ask those individuals of the world politics who have a role and authority here not to give up the hope and the opportunity for a dialogue," Szijjarto said in a video address posted on Facebook.

The minister added that Hungary has not vetoed the new package of European sanctions against Russia adopted earlier on Wednesday.

"Hungary shares the common European response. Just as we have not vetoed eastern sanctions before, we will not do so this time," Szijjarto said.

According to the Hungarian minister, a serious disinformation campaign has run alongside the deterioration of the security situation in eastern Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, Western media are no better than Eastern media in this regard. Both Western and Eastern media have been publishing fake news and lies about Hungary's position throughout yesterday," Szijjarto said.

In light of the Ukrainian shelling of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) in the last several days, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed two decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. Several Western countries have responded by slapping new sanctions against Moscow over violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the European Union has adopted sanctions, imposing restrictions on 351 Russian lawmakers for voting in favor of the recognition and on 27 "high profile individuals and entities." Moreover, sanctions bar Russia from accessing EU capital, financial markets and services.

