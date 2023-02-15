Hungary Counts on Saudi, Kazakh Assistance in Diversifying Energy Supplies - Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Hungary expects increased supplies of oil from Saudi Arabia and natural gas from Kazakhstan to help diversify its energy imports, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto said he had met with the Saudi and Kazakh economy ministers on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

"Saudi Arabia can become an important player in terms of diversifying energy supplies, as indicated by a 42 percent increase in our trade turnover caused by increased crude oil imports," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

In Kazakhstan, he said, two "probably most famous Hungarian companies" have achieved success: the oil and gas company MOL "starts natural gas production this year" in Kazakhstan, and pharmaceutical concern Gedeon Richter in 2022 "received an income of $25 million" on the Kazakh market.