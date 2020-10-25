UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Counts Record 3,149 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

Hungary Counts Record 3,149 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Hungary has registered a daily record increase of 3,149 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the government's official update.

The COVID-19 death toll grew by 35 to 1,425 people in the past 24 hours. The country has been registering record daily increases regularly since the beginning of September.

A total of 59,000 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed by Hungary since the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Hungary September Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 reco ..

1 hour ago

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Crown Prince inaugurates Hamdan Smart Statio ..

2 hours ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

2 hours ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.