Hungary Counts Record 3,149 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Hungary has registered a daily record increase of 3,149 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, according to the government's official update.

The COVID-19 death toll grew by 35 to 1,425 people in the past 24 hours. The country has been registering record daily increases regularly since the beginning of September.

A total of 59,000 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed by Hungary since the start of the pandemic.