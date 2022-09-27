Hungary, Cyprus, Malta May Delay Adoption of New EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Hungary, Cyprus and Malta may delay the approval of the new sanctions package against Russia, which the European Commission hopes to coordinate by the end of the week, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the European Union expects that the new restrictions' draft text can be submitted for discussion among the bloc ambassadors on Wednesday, with the aim of adopting it by the end of the week.

The new sanctions package may include a price cap on oil, a ban on imports of Russian diamonds for non-industrial purposes, a ban on imports of swaths of steel products, measures targeting Russia's IT and cybersecurity industry, as well as more restrictions on banks, travel and assets.

After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia.