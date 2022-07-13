Hungary Declares State of Energy Emergency, Bans Energy, Firewood Exports - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

The Hungarian government declares a state of energy emergency in the field of energy, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office, said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Hungarian government declares a state of energy emergency in the field of energy, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office, said on Wednesday.

"To protect Hungarian families and provide energy like many other countries, the Hungarian government is declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector," Gulyas said at a briefing broadcast by the M1 channel.

Hungary bans exports of energy resources and firewood, he added.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier in the day that Hungary had begun negotiations to purchase 700 million cubic meters of gas in excess of existing long-term contracts, and that Hungarian gas storage facilities were 44% full now.