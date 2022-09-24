Hungary Does Not Expect EU to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions Anytime Soon - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungary does not expect the European Union to lift sanctions against Russia soon, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"No, no, it's the other way around," Szijjarto said when asked if the European Union has discussed the lifting of sanctions against Russia.