UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) EU countries are considering the possibility of lifting the veto on the votes concerning Russia, but Hungary will not support this decision, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Yeah, they want to do it, but we don't agree. We don't agree.

I mean, our colleagues usually speak about the respect towards European treaties, which we agree. The European treaties say very clearly that on the field of foreign and security policy, unanimity is required, and we stick to it," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, commenting on the possibility of the EU abolishing the right of veto.