Hungary Eager To Produce Sputnik V, But 1.5 Years Needed To Organize It - Foreign Ministry

Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Hungary Eager to Produce Sputnik V, But 1.5 Years Needed to Organize It - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Hungarian authorities would be glad if they could establish the production of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the country, but it will take up to a year and a half, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sijjarto said on Friday.

"Of course, it would be great if part of the production could be deployed in Hungary, but I cannot say whether this will happen. We would be glad if this happened. But this is a technological issue. ... Companies say that it may take up to one and a half years to introduce new Russian vaccine production technology," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The possible production of the vaccine was discussed by representatives of local pharmaceutical companies with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is on a visit to Hungary, Sijjarto said.

"We will see if this time can be shortened. If so much time is needed, then, of course, it is not competitive. And then we will have to concentrate only on purchases," the minister added.

More Stories From World

