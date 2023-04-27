UrduPoint.com

Hungary Ends Rescue Flights From Conflict-Hit Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 02:00 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Hungary has wrapped up evacuation of its nationals from conflict-ravaged Sudan, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday.

"The mission to evacuate Hungarian citizens from Sudan has come to an end after several long days. The last two Hungarians, both of them children, have left the Sudanese territory," he said in a video address.

A total of 29 Hungarian passport holders were airlifted from the restive African country after the rival military factions announced a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday.

Sudan plunged into chaos on April 15 when long-simmering tensions between the regular army and the paramilitary boiled over. The number of people killed in clashes has reached 459 and at least 4,072 others have been injured, according to the World Health Organization.

