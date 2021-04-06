UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Expected To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Measures Within Days - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:20 AM

Hungary Expected to Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Measures Within Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Hungarian authorities are going to ease coronavirus restrictions this week as the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has been growing, Daily news Hungary reports.

After the number of people vaccinated in Hungary reaches 2.5 million, which is expected by midnight on Tuesday or Wednesday morning, a government decree will come into force shortening the nighttime curfew and extending business hours.

Businesses closed in March will be allowed to re-open, although the number of customers will be limited, Daily News Hungary said citing the government information centre (KTK).

Meanwhile, schools and kindergartens are expected to re-open in Hungary on April 19, after teachers and other staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Monday, more than 2.3 million people had received at least one vaccine shot in Hungary, but full vaccination had been completed only by slightly over 913,000. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary is approaching 690,000 while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 21,900.

Related Topics

Business Hungary March April Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

2 hours ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

3 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

4 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.