Hungary Expected to Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Measures Within Days - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Hungarian authorities are going to ease coronavirus restrictions this week as the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country has been growing, Daily news Hungary reports.

After the number of people vaccinated in Hungary reaches 2.5 million, which is expected by midnight on Tuesday or Wednesday morning, a government decree will come into force shortening the nighttime curfew and extending business hours.

Businesses closed in March will be allowed to re-open, although the number of customers will be limited, Daily News Hungary said citing the government information centre (KTK).

Meanwhile, schools and kindergartens are expected to re-open in Hungary on April 19, after teachers and other staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of Monday, more than 2.3 million people had received at least one vaccine shot in Hungary, but full vaccination had been completed only by slightly over 913,000. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hungary is approaching 690,000 while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 21,900.