Hungary Expects Good Relations With Ukraine, Ready to Resolve Disputes - Foreign Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Hungary is looking forward to having good neighborly relations with Ukraine and is ready to resolve disputed issues in the controversial law on education that gave regional status to minority languages, including Russian, Hungarian and other foreign languages, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kiev hosted the first meeting in seven years of the Ukrainian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and Szijjarto took part in it.

"I want to emphasize that Hungary is interested in good neighborly relations [with Ukraine]. We are interested in resolving our disputed issues related to language use and education as soon as possible.

We want to continue cooperation in the economy and trade," the minister said at a briefing.

Ukrainian-Hungarian relations deteriorated over Kiev's 2017 education law, which restricted the freedom of national minority children, including Russian and Hungarian, to study in their native languages. Several countries, including Hungary, Russia and Romania, said that this law violates the national minorities' rights in Ukraine.

Hungary has retaliated against the Ukrainian education law by blocking Kiev's attempts to foster a closer relationship with the European Union and NATO. Budapest vetoed NATO's joint declaration on Ukraine last October for not mentioning the abuse of minority rights.