Hungary Expects Small Batches Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V In December - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hungary Expects Small Batches of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V in December - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) First small batches of Russian vaccine Sputnik V are expected to be delivered to Hungary in December, and larger consignments in January, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sijjarto said on Friday.

"The Russian health minister said that in December we may begin to receive small batches of vaccine from Russia, larger batches will be available in the last decade of January. But since the situation is very non-standard, it is difficult to indicate the exact volumes of supplies and exact dates," he told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

