Hungary Expects to Complete Paks-2 NPP Construction by 2032 - Energy Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Hungary expects to complete the construction of power-generating units of Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) by 2032 and considers it an important stage of reinforcing its energy independence, Hungarian Energy Minister Csaba Lantos said on Sunday.

The building of the Paks-2 NPP is scheduled to start in fall 2023. The project is expected to be completed in 2030.

"When the Paks-2 NPP is completed - it is very important that this happens as soon as possible, but such power plants take much time to be built, now we are counting on 2032 - and if it and the Paks-1 NPP are able to jointly operate for at least 20 years, it will mean a lot for our energy sovereignty. The nuclear option is absolutely necessary," Lantos said on air of Hungarian broadcaster Kossuth Radio.

Hungary's only nuclear power plant, Paks, generates about a third of all electricity in Hungary, with the share expected to increase after the planned commissioning of two new NPP's reactor units. The Hungarian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that nuclear energy is a way to ensure the country's energy security.

The four units of the 500-megawatt Paks NPP were built between 1982 and 1987, and the 30-year operating lifespan was extended by 20 years between 2012 and 2017, so they would have to be shut down between 2032 and 2037.

In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors. The sides agreed that Russia would allocate 10 billion Euros ($10.6 billion) in a loan to finance the construction of the units.