Hungary Expects to Reach Agreement With Gazprom to Increase Supplies - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday that Budapest plans to reach an agreement with Gazprom on increasing gas supplies from September in the next few days.

"Our task is to ensure the security of Hungary's energy supply, so whether someone likes it or not, we must negotiate with Russia to increase gas supplies .

.. There is a proposal to increase gas supplies, in the next couple of days we will clarify with Gazprom and sign an agreement, according to which the daily amount of gas supplied will increase even more," the minister said during a meeting with Hungary's ambassadors.