Hungary Expects Zelenskyy to Restore Rights of Hungarians in Ukraine

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Budapest expects the new Ukrainian leadership to restore the rights of the Hungarian minority residing within the country's borders, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on Saturday.

On October 30, Hungary vetoed a joint declaration of North Atlantic Treaty Organization's ambassadors on Ukraine, saying it did not compel Kiev to respect the rights of the country's Hungarian minority.

"In order to come closer either to NATO or the European Union you must respect the rules and the values represented by those organizations, and my question is how we could consider it serious from anybody, that it would like to come closer to the EU if it does not respect the rules and the values there," the minister said.

He noted that Hungary had always showed a positive stance toward Kiev's integration into the EU.

"You know, we are interested in Ukraine becoming a strong and democratic, no question, and that's why we supported the EU-Ukraine association agreement to come into force, that's why we supported the visa-free regime to Ukraine," he added.

Szijjarto chided former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for conducting allegedly anti-Hungarian domestic policies and expressed hope that under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the situation would improve.

"Now, when it comes to open messages, public messages, this administration is much more positive, and that's why we attach great expectations toward the new administration, to give back the rights of the Hungarians, which were violated by the former administration," he stated.

In 2012, Ukraine adopted a law that gave regional status to minority languages, Russian among them. After the change of power two years later, the Ukrainian constitutional court reconsidered the law's legitimacy and eventually ruled it unconstitutional.

On 27 September 2017, Poroshenko signed the new education law, which considerably limited the opportunity for studying in other languages, apart from the Ukrainian.

In April 2019, the parliament adopted the new language law, which established the Ukrainian as the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services. On July 16, it came into force.