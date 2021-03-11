Hungary files complaint over EU rule of law budget mechanism

(@FahadShabbir)

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Hungary on Thursday joined Poland in filing a complaint with the EU's top court over a new mechanism in the bloc's budget that links payments to rule of law conditions.

"We are challenging the rule on conditionality before the Court of Justice of the European Union, together with Poland," Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Facebook.

"We can't keep that that EU legislation in force, which seriously infringes legal certainty," she said.