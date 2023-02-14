Hungary, France Against Sanctions on Nuclear Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

Both Hungary and France believe that it does not make much sense to impose sanctions on nuclear cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Both Hungary and France believe that it does not make much sense to impose sanctions on nuclear cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Szijjarto met with French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher in Paris, with the two officials reaffirming their commitment to developing the nuclear cooperation between the two countries.

"Together we fought hard for the EU to classify nuclear energy as sustainable and together we are fighting against discrimination against nuclear energy ... We both agree that it makes no sense to impose sanctions on nuclear cooperation with Russia," the Hungarian minister wrote on social media.

Szijjarto also pointed out that France's Framatome is actively participating in building units of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Hungary.

"Successful investments in Paks are a basis for a long-lasting and reliable energy supply to Hungary. That is why we are grateful to the French government for allowing Framatome to install an instrumentation and control systems for the new Paks nuclear power plant," the minister added.

In late January, Szijjarto stated that Budapest would not support any sanctions restricting energy cooperation with Russia, since Moscow was taking part in the construction of new units of the Paks NPP that ensures Hungary's current nuclear energy supply.

Russia is one of Hungary's key energy partners. In late 2014, the two countries signed an agreement on the construction of two additional advanced reactors. The parties agreed that Russia would allocate a 10 billion euro ($10.8 billion) loan to finance the construction of the units.