Hungary Gov't To Submit Judicial Bill To Parliament To Unblock EU Funds - Justice Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 10:04 PM

The Hungarian government will submit to parliament a package of judicial reforms agreed with the European Commission to unblock suspended money from EU funds earmarked for Budapest, Hungarian Minister of Justice Judit Varga said on Thursday

"We have the green light from Brussels. Based on yesterday's notification by the European Justice Commissioner, the Government has initiated the submission of the judicial package agreed with the European Commission to the National Assembly," Varga said on social media.

The minister noted that the Hungarian government had fulfilled its obligations "even in the face of the biggest local and international headwinds."

"We will continue to work to ensure that the Hungarian people get the resources they deserve as soon as possible," Varga added.

In September 2022, the European Commission proposed to freeze 7.5 billion euro ($8.3 billion) in EU funds for Hungary, citing corruption and public procurement concerns, after having triggered the rule of law conditionality mechanism against Hungary in April.

In December 2022, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Commission wanted to influence Budapest's stance on migration, sex education and sanctions against Russia, but promised that he would remain firm on those issues.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary must be ready for strong pressure from the EU, since Brussels and the "liberal propaganda machine" would resort to any means to change the country's position on key topics.

In December 2022, the EU countries agreed to freeze 6.3 billion Euros of cohesion funds, a smaller amount than the European Commission originally proposed, which had been earmarked for the country, in exchange for giving up Budapest's veto on a number of issues, in particular the aid package to Kiev.

