Hungary Has No Plans To Buy HIMARS From US - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 01:20 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Hungary has never intended to purchase HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems from the United States, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office said on Monday.

"I can say that not only did we not sign an agreement with the Americans about this (purchase of the HIMARS MLRS), but we never even had a serious idea that we would buy it from them," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing.

On June 14, US Senator James Risch announced that he had blocked a $735 million arms sale to Hungary because Budapest had not approved Sweden's entry into NATO.

The Washington Post reported that the arms package the US wanted to send to Hungary had included 24 HIMARS rocket launcher batteries, and more than 100 rockets and pods along with associated parts and support.

Hungary has blocked Sweden's entry into NATO, citing a need for improved relations between Budapest and Stockholm first. On June 14, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the hope that an agreement on Sweden's membership would be reached before the Vilnius summit, scheduled for July 11-12.

