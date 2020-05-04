UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary High School Exams Begin Despite Virus Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:58 PM

Hungary high school exams begin despite virus lockdown

Thousands of Hungarian students began qualifying exams Monday even though schools at large remained closed while the country started to ease out of its coronavirus lockdown

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Thousands of Hungarian students began qualifying exams Monday even though schools at large remained closed while the country started to ease out of its coronavirus lockdown.

Last week Prime Minister Viktor Orban allowed a partial relaxing of curfew restrictions outside of Budapest, but schools are to remain shut at least until the end of May.

More than 80,000 students and 6,000 teachers are expected to attend some 1,000 centres nationwide for the annual school-leaving exam in the coming weeks.

Most students, who have been home-schooled since mid-March, are expected to take the exams this month, though they have the option of sitting them in the autumn instead.

Schools were disinfected before pupils arrived Monday for what a local media report described as the "strangest exams in decades".

No more than 10 pupils may sit written exams per classroom at any time, while desks are set 1.5 metres (five feet) apart.

Precautions include requiring pupils to wear masks while walking in corridors, and in most subjects oral exams are waived as a way to limit close contact.

At the entrance to one Budapest school, staff wearing rubber gloves handed out masks to students and asked them to use hand sanitisers.

"It was weird, to go in and sit there without really socialising with your classmates whom I hadn't seen in a month," a student told the HVG.hu website.

"It was difficult to do the exams in a mask while wearing glasses, as they steamed up every few minutes," another said.

The government's decision not to postpone the exams drew some criticism.

Teachers unions protested that it put students and teachers -- particularly older ones -- attending the exams at risk of infection. One union even called for a boycott.

Local media quoted some parents as complaining that their children could not prepare enough because of inadequate digital learning equipment at home.

Hungary, with a population of almost 10 million, reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections and 351 deaths as of Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Student Budapest Oral May Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

14 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

49 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

1 hour ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi violates rule of “Social di ..

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar chooses Naseem Shah as his bowling p ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.