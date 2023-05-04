BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Hungary hopes for cooperation between its Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and Turkey's Akkuyu NPP, which both use the same Russian technology, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We hope for close cooperation between the Akkuyu and Paks projects," Szijjarto said at a press conference in Ankara, which was broadcast on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

He said that Hungary "was unfortunately somewhat late" with the construction of new NPP units, while Turkey was ahead of it.

Szijjarto said Hungary will gain important experience from cooperation with Turkey, which will be used when the new units of the Paks NPP are put into operation in the early 2030s.