BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Hungary would like to achieve energy independence and is counting on Romania's assistance in this, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said during a visit to Bucharest.

"Hungary is even more vulnerable than Romania because it has neither a seaport nor a maritime border. In the future, Hungary wants to reduce its energy dependence, we want to achieve energy sovereignty... We are working on it, we are glad to see and support any initiative, which increases the possibilities of energy diversification and independence from Russian energy sources.

We are counting on Romania in this regard," the MTI news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Earlier, the country's Minister of Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics said Hungary plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas and reduce the share of gas in the country's heating until 2030; investments in the amount of 16 billion Euros ($16 billion) are stipulated for these purposes.