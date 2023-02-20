UrduPoint.com

Hungary Hopes To Work With China On Ukraine Settlement Together - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Hungary welcomes China's commitment to achieve settlement to the Ukrainian conflict and hopes for fruitful cooperation with Beijing on the matter, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi arrived in Budapest to meet with Szijjarto and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation between Budapest and Beijing and a number of regional issues, including the conflict in Ukraine.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we welcome China's position to achieve peace (in Ukraine) as soon as possible. I sincerely hope that we could successfully work together to do this, to achieve peace," Szijjarto said at a press conference following his talks with Wang.

The Chinese official, in turn, stated that both China and Hungary wanted Moscow and Kiev to sit down for peace talks and resolve the crisis in the interests of Europe and the entire world.

"China and Hungary are the countries that are committed to peace ... and willingly work together with other states that are also committed to peace so as to end the current military situation as soon as possible. We would want the sides to return to the negotiating table, find resolution to the current situation ... that will benefit Europe and the entire world," Wang said.

On Saturday, Wang said at the Munich Security Conference that Beijing would draft and present a document by the end of February in which its official position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined.

