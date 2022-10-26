Hungary Hopes US, Russia to 'Seriously' Consider Meeting on Ukraine - Top Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik on Wednesday that he hopes the United States and Russia will "seriously" consider the possibility of holding a meeting to find a solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

"We do hope that both the American and the Russian administration will consider seriously to meet finally with each other and to discuss this issue (conflict on Ukraine) and come to an agreement, which could ensure peace, and then all these threats and all these dangers might be over. This is the only solution," Szijjarto said.