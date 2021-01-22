UrduPoint.com
Hungary In Talks With Moscow On Purchasing 2Mln Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:10 PM

Hungary in Talks With Moscow on Purchasing 2Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine - Szijjarto

Budapest is in talks with Moscow on purchasing two million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus for inoculating one million citizens, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Budapest is in talks with Moscow on purchasing two million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus for inoculating one million citizens, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the two countries signed an agreement on vaccine deliveries.

"Under this agreement, we will have access to a batch of the vaccine needed to inoculate 1 million citizens, this means we are talking about potentially two million doses, given that it is a two-component vaccine. We agreed on a three-stage acquisition of the vaccine. In the first month, we will receive 300,000 doses, in the second month we will get 500,000 doses, and in the third month we will get 200,000 doses," Szijjarto said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

More Stories From World

