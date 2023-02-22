Hungary Insisted on Exclusion of 4 People From Existing List of Russia Sanctions - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Hungary insisted on the exclusion of four people from the already existing list of sanctions against Russia imposed by the EU during the discussion of the bloc's 10th package of restrictions on Tuesday, Politico reported, citing several EU diplomats.

Budapest also was against the initiative by Poland and the three Baltic states to make it easier to introduce sanctions against the family members and entourage of Russia's richest figures, the news outlet added.

Under the current rules, the bloc can freeze the assets and impose visa bans on "leading businesspersons operating in Russia." But the four countries seek to expand this definition to add "their immediate family members, or other natural persons, benefitting from them" to it.

So far, the EU has imposed sanctions against more than 1,400 people related to Russia's operation in Ukraine.

The next package of sanctions may include 96 more people, according to draft documents seen by Politico. Including family members and entourage of Russia's richest figures in the list would allow thousands more people to be sanctioned without the need to prove their direct participation in the conflict in Ukraine or their actions in the economic interests of Russia.

EU ambassadors will continue debates on Wednesday, focusing not only on the new package of sanctions against Russia, but also on keeping these 1,400-plus Names already on the list sanctioned. Hungary reportedly wants to use the meeting as leverage to remove four people from the list before agreeing to an extension of the current restrictive measures. If Hungary does not agree to the rollover and refuses to compromise, all 1,400-plus people would be de-listed