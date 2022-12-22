Hungary Is Always Against Anti-Russian Sanctions, But Will Never Veto Them - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Hungary does not support the EU sanctions policy, but has never vetoed sanctions packages against Russia and will not veto them in the future, so as not to destroy European unity, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We are against all sanctions. We are in general against the policy of sanctions. If it depended on us, there would be no sanctions policy.

And if there were, it would be much more narrowly focused, precise and better thought out. There is nothing good in sanctions... we have always spoken out against them," Orban said at a government briefing.

"After all, the European Union makes the decision on sanctions. And we do not veto. And in the future we will not, because it is impossible to destroy the unity of the European Union every minute... We do not support sanctions, but we do not prevent the other 26 member states from accepting them," he said.