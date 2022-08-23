UrduPoint.com

Hungary Launches Probe Into Consumer Rights Violations Against Wizz Air Carrier - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The Hungarian government on Monday launched an investigation into consumer rights violations against the Wizz Air ultra-low-cost air carrier, Hungarian news agency MTI reported, citing the republic's justice ministry.

According to the report, the ministry of justice launched the investigation amid the rapid rise in the number of complaints about consumer rights violations against Wizz Air, some of which have gotten wide media coverage.

"This procedure aims to reveal, remedy, and punish any unlawful behavior, as all enterprises are required to comply with the law," the media quoted the ministry's statement.

The ministry noted that the air carrier has been failing to provide information and assistance in the event of flight delays and cancellations, hotel accommodations, and rebooking, resulting in consumers being exposed to additional financial costs. The company has been failing to respond to customer inquiries within 30 days and demanding higher fees for telephone customer support, "thereby violating laws and the rights of Hungarian customers."

In early August, the Hungarian authorities fined Irish air carrier Ryanair $777,000 for violating consumer rights in connection with the airline trying to shift the burden of an excess profit tax to passengers.

