UrduPoint.com

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies To Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Hungary, Malta Oppose Weapons Supplies to Kiev, EU Voting Reform - Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Hungary and Malta do not send any weapons to Ukraine and oppose the idea of replacing unanimous voting with a supermajority system in the European Union, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Hungary and Malta do not send any weapons to Ukraine and oppose the idea of replacing unanimous voting with a supermajority system in the European Union, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"Malta and Hungary agree that peace in Ukraine is urgently needed. Neither Malta nor we send weapons to Ukraine... It is important that Malta and we together think that the European Union is an integration of sovereign states. (We) do not support (the EU) moving from unanimous decision-making towards a qualified majority," Szijjarto said after a meeting with his Maltese colleague, Ian Borg.

He also noted that the EU stripped member states of more and more powers, thus Hungary and Malta urge Brussels to treat every country with respect regardless of its size. Besides, Szijjarto underlined that energy security of both Hungary and Malta had been compromised due to their geographic location.

The sides have also discussed illegal migration, with the Hungarian foreign minister criticizing policies of the EU.

"As long as Brussels has stance that contradicts the international law, migration pressure on Europe will grow. Malta is also facing all of this, since more and more illegal migrants arrive on the shores of Southern Europe because of the cooperation between NGOs and smugglers in the Mediterranean," Szijjarto said.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Budapest has been opposing arms transfer to Kiev, training of Ukrainian soldiers in the EU and banning of all Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe. Szijjarto said that Budapest sought to protect Hungarian-populated districts of the Zakarpattia Oblast of Ukraine, since this region would become a legitimate military target, if weapons were delivered through this region.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Oil Brussels Budapest Kiev Malta Hungary Gas All From

Recent Stories

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson St ..

2 minutes ago
 Egypt, Lukoil Talk Expansion of Cooperation - Mini ..

Egypt, Lukoil Talk Expansion of Cooperation - Ministry

2 minutes ago
 SHC directs District & Session Judge of Dadu to su ..

SHC directs District & Session Judge of Dadu to submit report of encroachment,in ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Baltic Fleet Starts Large-Scale Exercise ..

Russia's Baltic Fleet Starts Large-Scale Exercise in Kaliningrad Region

9 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Protests in Peru Rises to 20 - Rep ..

Death Toll From Protests in Peru Rises to 20 - Reports

17 minutes ago
 'So good to be home:' Griner speaks out after rele ..

'So good to be home:' Griner speaks out after release from Russia

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.