Hungary May Start Injecting Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Next Week - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:29 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his country might begin using Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V next week, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that his country might begin using Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V next week, media reported.

Apart from Sputnik V, the central European country has authorized other vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use.

According to the Daily news Hungary website, the prime minister said in an interview to a public radio station that more than 264,000 citizens had already received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines and about 92,000 had been given both shots.

By early March, the number of people who have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines and those who have recovered from the disease will exceed one million, if everything goes to plan, Orban added.

Hungary became the first EU member state to approve the Russian vaccine. In late January, Budapest and Moscow signed an agreement on Russia's coronavirus vaccine deliveries. The first batch of the vaccine doses was delivered to Hungary earlier this week.

