Hungary May Suffer Economy Collapse If Gives Up Russian Gas - Prime Minister

Hungary does not intend to give up energy from Russia as this will lead to the collapse of the country's economy, which cannot be overcome by just "putting on a sweater," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Hungary does not intend to give up energy from Russia as this will lead to the collapse of the country's economy, which cannot be overcome by just "putting on a sweater," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"It's not about putting on a sweater, turning down the heating a little, as some in the West think, or paying a few forints more for gas and at gas stations. And the point is that if there is no energy coming from Russia, then there is no energy in Hungary," Orban said on Hungarian radio station Kossuth, adding that this is the question of "whether the economy functions or not."

According to the prime minister, many countries in Europe have no access to the sea, "and this is not their choice," so it is unrealistic to replace Russian gas with liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered by sea, for example, from the United States.

"It's unpractical for us that there is cheap Russian energy, gas, we turn it off, and get expensive American (gas) instead. This is a great idea in itself, but I don't know how it can reach Hungary, this LNG, which is transported by sea on ships, I think this is absurd," Orban said.

Orban has previously spoken out against extending anti-Russian sanctions to energy resources because this would lead to a slowdown and halt of the Hungarian economy. Polish President Andrzej Duda suggested that Hungary's unwillingness to abandon Russian energy sources would cost Budapest.