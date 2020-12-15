UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary MPs Approve Package Of Anti-LGBT Measures

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:51 PM

Hungary MPs approve package of anti-LGBT measures

Hungarian MPs approved Tuesday a package of new measures targeting the country's beleaguered LGBT community, in the government's latest salvo in defence of "traditional" values

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Hungarian MPs approved Tuesday a package of new measures targeting the country's beleaguered LGBT community, in the government's latest salvo in defence of "traditional" values.

One law overwhelmingly passed by MPs loyal to the nationalist, culturally conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban effectively bars same-sex couples from adopting children by restricting adoption to married couples.

Exceptions to the ban will have to be approved by the minister for family affairs.

MPs also approved a change to the constitution reading: "The mother is a woman, the father is a man".

The government explained the change by saying "new ideological processes in the West" made it necessary to "protect children against possible ideological or biological interference".

Another change to the constitution "ensures the upbringing of children according to... (Hungary's) Christian culture".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Married Man Reading Women Christian Family From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to explore cooperation in the developm ..

7 minutes ago

Over 1.8 mln children to be administered typhoid v ..

18 seconds ago

Boy shot dead over land dispute in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia phones ..

4 minutes ago

Crackdown continues on coronavirus SOPs violation

4 minutes ago

Parents urged to keep their children indoor during ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.