Hungary MPs Vote To End Disputed Virus Emergency Powers

Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:44 PM

Hungary MPs vote to end disputed virus emergency powers

Hungarian MPs voted Tuesday to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered international criticism and fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Hungarian MPs voted Tuesday to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered international criticism and fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Dominated by Orban's ruling Fidesz party, parliament approved the lifting of a "state of danger" and related special powers to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The state of danger is expected to be formally lifted later on this week by the government.

