Hungary MPs Vote To End Disputed Virus Emergency Powers
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:44 PM
Hungarian MPs voted Tuesday to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered international criticism and fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Hungarian MPs voted Tuesday to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered international criticism and fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Dominated by Orban's ruling Fidesz party, parliament approved the lifting of a "state of danger" and related special powers to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.
The state of danger is expected to be formally lifted later on this week by the government.