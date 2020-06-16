Hungary MPs vote to end disputed virus emergency powers

Hungarian MPs voted Tuesday to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered international criticism and fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Hungarian MPs voted Tuesday to revoke anti-coronavirus emergency powers that triggered international criticism and fears of a power grab by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Dominated by Orban's ruling Fidesz party, parliament approved the lifting of a "state of danger" and related special powers to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The state of danger is expected to be formally lifted later on this week by the government.