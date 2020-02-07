Hungary Must Account for EU When Discussing Free Trade Area With EAEU - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Budapest should not ignore EU positions when considering the possibility of creating a free trade area with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Ambassador to Hungary Vladimir Sergeev said on Thursday in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the prospects for creating a free trade area, it is necessary to understand that Hungary is a member state of the European Union and has to take into account Brussels' stance. We are still convinced in the significant potential of conjugating various integration mechanisms, including within the framework of the EU and the EAEU, but, unfortunately, initiatives aimed at this are actually ignored by the EU," Sergeev said.

The ambassador said that Hungary was interested in Eurasian cooperation. To that end, the country introduced a foreign policy concept in 2010 called Eastern Opening which aims to not only increase interactions between Hungary and Asian nations but also reduce the former's dependence on the West and five years later became one of the first countries that expressed readiness to participate in China's Belt and Road initiative. Hungary also attaches great importance to building and further deepening trade and economic ties with EAEU member states, he said.

Sergeev added that as part of its Eastern Opening policy, Hungary sought to join the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), for which the necessary measures were being taken to ensure the plan is implemented this year.

"In fact, in late 2019, Hungary expressed its intention to launch talks on joining the Eurasian Development Bank. On the one hand, this is the result of the EDB's effective work on engaging new member states in the bank and expanding the geography of its operations. On the other hand, it is the recognition of the role that the bank plays today in the Eurasian area," Sergeev said.

According to the ambassador, the Bank Council has already approved the initiative, and the first round of consultations on the matter will be held in Budapest in the near future,

In addition, Sergeev recalled that during the last 10 years, Russian President Vladimir Putin held 10 official meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Moscow expected further bilateral meetings at the highest level in 2020.