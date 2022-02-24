Hungary Needs to Avoid Military Conflict in Ukraine - Orban

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Hungary needs to stay out of the military conflict in Ukraine, so sending weapons to Kiev is out of the question, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"Hungary needs to get away from this military conflict, because the safety of Hungarian citizens is above all for us, therefore, sending soldiers or weapons to Ukraine is out of the question. Of course, we will provide humanitarian assistance," Orban said in a video address.