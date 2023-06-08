Hungary No Longer Pressured by West for Refusal to Supply Arms to Ukraine - President

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Hungary is no longer feeling any pressure from Western countries for its refusal to supply weapons for Ukraine, since they have gotten the country's opinion on the issue, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Thursday.

"Not anymore. I think everybody gets our position already," Novak told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, when asked whether Hungary was still experiencing any pressure.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, Hungary has consistently opposed sanctions on Russian energy carriers and weapons supplies to Ukraine. In March 2022, the Hungarian parliament issued a decree banning arms deliveries to Ukraine from Hungarian territory. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto explained that Budapest was seeking the security of the Zakarpattia region, where ethnic Hungarians live, and supplying arms through its territory would make it a legitimate military target for Russia.