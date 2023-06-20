UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Hungary Not Alone in Rejecting EU Ban on Russian Nuclear Industry - Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Hungary is "absolutely not alone" in its efforts to stop the European Union from banning trade with Russia's nuclear energy industry, Peter Szijjarto, the Hungarian minister in charge of foreign affairs and trade, said Monday.

"Central European countries that have nuclear power plants are obviously working with Rosatom... Today I talked with several colleagues and it's been made very clear to me in the past few days that we are absolutely not alone in this," he told reporters after an EU Energy Council meeting in Luxembourg.

Szijjarto said Hungary would continue standing up to Germany, which has been pushing to include the civilian nuclear sector in the EU's next package of sanctions against Russia.

He rejected Germany's claims that curbs on the Russian nuclear energy industry were in Ukraine's interest.

"We, of course, respect the interests of Ukraine but we believe that the interests of EU member states should be given priority in the EU decision-making over those of non-EU countries," the minister argued.

Russia is one of Hungary's key energy partners. Moscow and Budapest signed a pact in 2014 on the construction of two advanced reactors, in addition to the four existing reactors of the Paks nuclear power plant, Hungary's only nuclear power plant. Russian nuclear agency Rosatom said in February that the construction was set to begin in 2024.

