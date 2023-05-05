UrduPoint.com

Hungary Not Planning To Change Rosatom As Contractor For Paks-2 NPP - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Hungary Not Planning to Change Rosatom as Contractor for Paks-2 NPP - Foreign Minister

The amendments to the contract for the construction of the Paks-2 NPP do not affect the essential points of the type of contractor Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, all changes are technical in nature and are caused by the long duration of the project, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The amendments to the contract for the construction of the Paks-2 NPP do not affect the essential points of the type of contractor Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, all changes are technical in nature and are caused by the long duration of the project, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"As for the changes in the NPP's construction contract, we are not planning any structural changes that would concern the contractor or the project company, these changes in the contract are dictated by time, nine years have passed since its conclusion.

.. A lot of things have changed," Szijjarto said on social media.

Technical changes in the contracts on construction and financing of the project, agreed with the Russian side, are aimed at accelerating the completion of investments, the minister explained.

"We expect that the European Union will not hinder the amendment of the treaty, it complies with all European rules and regulations on nuclear safety. So I think it will be easy for the European Commission to issue a permit to change projects and it will do it soon," Szijjarto said.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Nuclear European Union Company All

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condo ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condolences to flood victims

13 minutes ago
 Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

1 hour ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

60 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

60 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

60 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.