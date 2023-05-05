Hungary Not Planning to Change Rosatom as Contractor for Paks-2 NPP - Foreign Minister

The amendments to the contract for the construction of the Paks-2 NPP do not affect the essential points of the type of contractor Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, all changes are technical in nature and are caused by the long duration of the project, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The amendments to the contract for the construction of the Paks-2 NPP do not affect the essential points of the type of contractor Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, all changes are technical in nature and are caused by the long duration of the project, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"As for the changes in the NPP's construction contract, we are not planning any structural changes that would concern the contractor or the project company, these changes in the contract are dictated by time, nine years have passed since its conclusion.

.. A lot of things have changed," Szijjarto said on social media.

Technical changes in the contracts on construction and financing of the project, agreed with the Russian side, are aimed at accelerating the completion of investments, the minister explained.

"We expect that the European Union will not hinder the amendment of the treaty, it complies with all European rules and regulations on nuclear safety. So I think it will be easy for the European Commission to issue a permit to change projects and it will do it soon," Szijjarto said.