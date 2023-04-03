UrduPoint.com

Hungary Not Planning To Give Up Long-Term Contracts For Political Reasons - Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Hungary does not intend to give up reliable long-term contracts, including with Russia's Gazprom, for political reasons, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Hungary does not intend to give up reliable long-term contracts, including with Russia's Gazprom, for political reasons, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

During his address at the American Chamber of Commerce Business Forum in Budapest, the minister said that Hungary will not give up any reliable sources of energy for political reasons, referring to contracts with companies such as Gazprom, Shell and some others.

