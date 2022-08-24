UrduPoint.com

Hungary Not Planning To Introduce Visa Restrictions For Russians - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 12:40 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Hungary does not plan to introduce any visa restrictions for Russians or complicate the procedure for issuing visas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"We talked about a proposal that would tighten the practice of issuing European visas to Russian citizens.

Here we are in solidarity with the position of German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) and do not plan to introduce any toughening or restrictions," Szijjarto wrote on social media.

