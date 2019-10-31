UrduPoint.com
Hungary Nuclear Reactor Shuts Down In Automatic Defense Mechanism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Hungary Nuclear Reactor Shuts Down in Automatic Defense Mechanism

One of the four reactors at a nuclear power plant near the Hungarian city of Paks shut down on Thursday morning when an automatic defense mechanism went off, a statement from the power plant said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) One of the four reactors at a nuclear power plant near the Hungarian city of Paks shut down on Thursday morning when an automatic defense mechanism went off, a statement from the power plant said.

Experts are investigating the incident which they say poses no security risks.

The operation of the other three reactors is not affected.

The Paks Nuclear Power Plant is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Budapest and 5 kilometers from the city of Paks. The station was built by the Soviet engineers in the 1970s and went online in 1982.

In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed documents for the construction of the fifth and sixth water-cooled and water-moderated VVER-1200 reactors of the Paks NPP.�

