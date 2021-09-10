Hungary Offers Help to Poland in Constructing Border Fence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Hungarian President Janos Ader on Thursday offered assistance to Poland in constructing its border fence as illegal migration from Belarus continues.

In late August, Poland announced the start of the fence's construction.

At a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Ader raised the issue of increasing migration, the Hungary Today newspaper reported. The security situation in Afghanistan could amount to a migration crisis, the Hungarian president added, offering aid to Warsaw in the construction and operation of its border fence. During the 2015 European migrants crisis, Hungary built its own border barrier to curb illegal migration.

Duda shared information on the crisis at the Poland-Belarus border with his Hungarian counterpart and assured him that Poland would use all possible means to protect its borders.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions on it. Minsk argues it can no longer afford tough border security due to Western sanctions. On September 2, Duda signed a decree to impose a state of emergency in the country's regions bordering Belarus.