Hungary Opens Embassy In Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek - Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry

Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:13 PM

Hungary Opens Embassy in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek - Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry

Hungary opened its embassy in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek on Wednesday, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Hungary opened its embassy in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek on Wednesday, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

"The official opening of the Embassy of Hungary in the Kyrgyz Republic. 19.02.2020. Bishkek," the ministry said on its official Twitter account in a post including photographs from the event.

The ceremony was attended by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, who is currently in Bishkek on a working visit.

The foreign ministers also held a meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation on the issues of environment, economy and tourism. Apart from Aidarbekov, Szijjarto met with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and several other senior officials of the Central Asian country.

