UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Opens Entry For Russians Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:50 AM

Hungary Opens Entry for Russians Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russian tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to freely enter Hungary from July 27.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recalled the day before that a few weeks ago Russia resumed issuing business and tourist visas to Hungarian citizens in case of a negative PCR test. Budapest, in turn, will allow vaccinated Russian tourists to enter Hungary from Tuesday, he said.

Hungary became the first EU country to officially allow the use of the Sputnik V vaccine and to register it under an accelerated procedure. In early June, Szijjarto said Budapest was discussing with Moscow the possible production of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 at a Hungarian factory.

Russia resumed flights with Hungary on June 10. From July 24, the number of Moscow-Budapest flights was increased from two to four flights per week.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Budapest Hungary June July From

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

6 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

5 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

5 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

5 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

5 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.