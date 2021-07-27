Hungary Opens Entry for Russians Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russian tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to freely enter Hungary from July 27.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto recalled the day before that a few weeks ago Russia resumed issuing business and tourist visas to Hungarian citizens in case of a negative PCR test. Budapest, in turn, will allow vaccinated Russian tourists to enter Hungary from Tuesday, he said.

Hungary became the first EU country to officially allow the use of the Sputnik V vaccine and to register it under an accelerated procedure. In early June, Szijjarto said Budapest was discussing with Moscow the possible production of Russian vaccines against COVID-19 at a Hungarian factory.

Russia resumed flights with Hungary on June 10. From July 24, the number of Moscow-Budapest flights was increased from two to four flights per week.