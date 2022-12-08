Hungary Opposes New Package of EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Hungary is abusing its veto right to oppose the European Union's decisions on sanctioning Russia and allotting more funds for Ukraine's support, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior EU diplomat.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented proposals for a new, ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, the EU executive body proposes imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector, including a ban on investment in the mining industry, as well as personal sanctions against 200 individuals, including politicians and the military.

"They (Hungary) are being difficult wherever they can," the diplomat told the newspaper.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Hungary has been opposing arms transfer to Kiev, training of Ukrainian soldiers in the EU, and banning all Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe.

Hungary has also managed to negotiate exemptions from the EU ban on Russian oil maritime supplies which was introduced by the European Union in October within the eighth package of sanctions.