UrduPoint.com

Hungary Opposes New Package Of EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Hungary Opposes New Package of EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Hungary is abusing its veto right to oppose the European Union's decisions on sanctioning Russia and allotting more funds for Ukraine's support, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed senior EU diplomat.

On Wednesday, the European Commission presented proposals for a new, ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, the EU executive body proposes imposing sanctions on the Russian energy sector, including a ban on investment in the mining industry, as well as personal sanctions against 200 individuals, including politicians and the military.

"They (Hungary) are being difficult wherever they can," the diplomat told the newspaper.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Hungary has been opposing arms transfer to Kiev, training of Ukrainian soldiers in the EU, and banning all Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe.

Hungary has also managed to negotiate exemptions from the EU ban on Russian oil maritime supplies which was introduced by the European Union in October within the eighth package of sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Oil Kiev Hungary October Gas All From Industry

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

51 minutes ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

51 minutes ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

55 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

58 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.