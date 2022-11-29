UrduPoint.com

Hungary Opposes Ukraine-NATO Commission, Kiev Needs To Respect Minority Rights - Szijjarto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Hungary Opposes Ukraine-NATO Commission, Kiev Needs to Respect Minority Rights - Szijjarto

Hungary will not agree to the creation of a Ukraine-NATO commission until Kiev returns the rights to the Hungarian national minority, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Hungary will not agree to the creation of a Ukraine-NATO commission until Kiev returns the rights to the Hungarian national minority, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"They say that we prevented the convening of an official meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission. There is nothing new and nothing surprising in our position.

A few years ago we made it clear that we will not agree to the convocation of this commission (Ukraine-NATO) until Ukraine returns the rights to the Transcarpathian Hungarians," Szijjarto said on social media.

According to the diplomat, Budapest has not touched upon this issue since the beginning of Russia's special operation and is not going to do it now.

"We hope that peace will come as soon as possible, and then this issue can be discussed again," Szijjarto said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minority Russia Social Media Budapest Kiev Hungary

Recent Stories

Governor for continuity of policies for economic s ..

Governor for continuity of policies for economic stability

22 seconds ago
 Week long co-curricular activities concluded at FB ..

Week long co-curricular activities concluded at FBISE

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan, KSA reiterate desire to further strength ..

Pakistan, KSA reiterate desire to further strengthen fraternal ties

26 seconds ago
 One held; pistol recovered

One held; pistol recovered

27 seconds ago
 Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misleading Inform ..

Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy

4 minutes ago
 Punjab CM eulogises multifarious role of outgoing ..

Punjab CM eulogises multifarious role of outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.