Hungary Opposes Ukraine-NATO Commission, Kiev Needs to Respect Minority Rights - Szijjarto

(@FahadShabbir)

Hungary will not agree to the creation of a Ukraine-NATO commission until Kiev returns the rights to the Hungarian national minority, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Hungary will not agree to the creation of a Ukraine-NATO commission until Kiev returns the rights to the Hungarian national minority, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"They say that we prevented the convening of an official meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission. There is nothing new and nothing surprising in our position.

A few years ago we made it clear that we will not agree to the convocation of this commission (Ukraine-NATO) until Ukraine returns the rights to the Transcarpathian Hungarians," Szijjarto said on social media.

According to the diplomat, Budapest has not touched upon this issue since the beginning of Russia's special operation and is not going to do it now.

"We hope that peace will come as soon as possible, and then this issue can be discussed again," Szijjarto said.